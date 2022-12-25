Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 16 vs. Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business for the victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16, winning on Christmas Eve by a score of 24-10. The defensive slugfest came down to more clutch plays and historical milestones, allowing the Chiefs to keep pace for the top seed in the AFC standings.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the Week 16 win over Seattle.

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

The league MVP debate has centered around a few players this late in the season, including Mahomes, whose latest performance may have clinched him winning it. The ‘Superman’ dive for a fourth-quarter touchdown to give the team a three-score lead. It added another memorable moment to his season-long resume. Mahomes ran for that touchdown and tossed two more for 224 yards in the victory.

Stock Up: Travis Kelce

Kelce has been automatic for the Chiefs and his career totals continue to pass historical milestones in the league. The latest moment was becoming the fastest tight end to reach 800 catches in his career further shattering records. The Chiefs Pro Bowler finished the game with six catches for 116 yards as Kansas City earned another victory.

Stock Up: Juan Thornhill

Thornhill showed his veteran awareness on multiple plays in Sunday’s win, but his plays on the ball made him stand out. The Chiefs’ safety had a first-half interception rescinded because of a defensive penalty but secured the pick in the fourth quarter. Thornhill’s work in the secondary was vital in Kansas City’s defensive success, as he also recorded four tackles.

Stock Up: George Karlaftis

The defensive line expected big things for Karlaftis after being selected in the first round of this year’s NFL draft. The former Purdue standout has become a terror to quarterbacks over the past few games and secured a sack on Geno Smith in the first half to add to his total. Karlaftis batted a ball down at the line of scrimmage, further showcasing his versatility when pressuring the quarterback.

Stock Up: Chris Jones

Jones was under the weather last week in Houston, slowing his effectiveness, especially in the pass rush. He appeared to recover on Saturday as he helped the defensive line dominate most of the game. Jones put his signature on the victory with a late fourth-quarter sack of Smith, giving the Chiefs their 12th win.

Stock Down: Justin Watson

The Chiefs had plenty go right on Saturday, but Watson’s struggles were apparent in the cold weather. The Chiefs receiver was targeted four times in the game, but he was left without a catch. He had several drops and misjudged another catchable pass that could’ve resulted in a first-half touchdown. Watson will hope to shake off the performance as he tries to remain in the shuffle while the team gets healthier heading into the postseason.

