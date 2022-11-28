Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 12 vs. Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs held off an undermanned and scrappy Los Angeles Rams squad in Week 12, winning 26-10. A complete team effort from the Chiefs’ role players to go along with the common production from their All-Pro players as Kansas City improved their record to 9-2.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the Week 12 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

Mahomes had another solid game, leading the charge with only one touchdown pass to Travis Kelce on Sunday. The Chiefs quarterback hit the 300-yard mark, further adding to his impressive season total, and remains undefeated in his career during November. He now has extended his league-leading mark with his 29th touchdown pass of the season.

Stock Up: Travis Kelce

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce has more critics and fans talking about his candidacy for league MVP with his game-changing performances. Kelce had the lone touchdown reception in the first quarter, beating the Rams’ talented CB Jalen Ramsey in coverage for a 39-yard score. The All-Pro tight end finished Sunday’s victory with four catches for 57 yards, further adding to his tremendous 2022 NFL season.

Stock Up: Isiah Pacheco

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Pacheco’s angry running style is becoming a favorite of Chiefs fans as he consistently battled for extra yards per carry. Pacheco reached the end zone for only for the first time since Week 1 during Sunday’s victory over the Rams to go along with 69 yards rushing and a reception for 17 more yards. The injury to Clyde Edwards-Helaire has increased Pacheco’s usage, so Sunday’s touchdown could be a preview of more to come.

Stock Up: Chris Jones

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has more than lived up to his “Stone Cold’ nickname this season with his relentless pursuit of the quarterback. After securing his tenth sack of the season, he not only clinched a contract bonus trigger, but he also has now recorded the second-most sacks in a season for his career. The energized Pro Bowler remembers falling one sack short of ten last season, obliterating the mark with plenty of time to spare.

Stock Up: Nick Bolton

Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) warms up against the Tennessee Titans prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This season, Bolton has been a driving force on defense from the linebackers group. He led the team again in tackles with eleven and secured the game-sealing interception off a tipped pass. The consistent production from Bolton is precisely what was needed and expected when he was drafted last season.

Stock Down: Skyy Moore

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Moore is on this side of the stock watch strictly for his punt-returning issues as the rookie muffed his third punt of the season. As a receiver, Moore was incredibly efficient but was replaced as a punt returner in favor of Justin Watson in the first quarter. A week of practice returning punts didn’t help Moore’s performance, suggesting he probably shouldn’t keep the role moving forward.

