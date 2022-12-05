Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 13 vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs fell short on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, losing 27-24. A disappointing finish as both sides of the ball didn’t execute effectively in the fourth quarter, and Kansas City’s record dropped to 9-3, falling out of the AFC’s top seed.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the Week 13 loss in Cincinnati.

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Another game and another signature play for Mahomes in a losing effort against the Bengals. The basketball dunk maneuver to stretch the ball over the goal line will be a memorable play despite the loss. It was hardly his best performance of the year, but Mahomes finished with 223 yards passing with a touchdown pass and another rushing score for nine yards. He also took care of the football during the performance with no turnovers against a team that had forced them in the past.

Stock Up: Isiah Pacheco

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Pacheco has made running angry his calling card, as that’s all he’s done since being inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie showed the burst of energy that makes him unique and aggressive in pursuit of contact. He finished with 66 rushing yards and a touchdown while averaging 23.2 yards per kick return on special teams.

Stock Up: Carlos Dunlap

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The return to Cincinnati for Dunlap may not have resulted in a victory, but he did leave an impact on the game. The veteran defensive lineman made one of the few big stops of the game from a Chiefs player in the trenches. Dunlap’s vital fourth-down stop in the backfield swung momentum to the Chiefs to start the second half.

Stock Down: Orlando Brown Jr.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The spotlight continues to be on Brown Jr. in his contract season. The Pro Bowl offensive tackle was challenged all night in the passing game against the Bengals. He gave up a crucial sack in the fourth quarter, effectively knocking the Chiefs out of comfortable field goal range. The moment was obvious, considering Mahomes walked off limping and visibly frustrated as the Cincinnati offense finished the game.

Stock Down: Justin Reid

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Reid brought attention to himself and the team’s defense heading into Sunday’s matchup with some pregame trash-talking. The strong words of challenging the Bengals’ offense weren’t lived up to, as Burrow, Perine, and Chase had their way most of the day. Reid made some tackles in the game, but since his words were used as bulletin board material and clearly provided the Bengals with some extra motivation.

Stock Down: Derrick Nnadi

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The productive rushing game of Bengals RB Samaje Perine was consistently on display on Sunday. Nnadi, who has a reputation as the team’s top run-stuffing tackle, didn’t make much of an impact while on the field, assisting on just one tackle during the game. The Chiefs’ defensive line needed to be solid in stopping the run in the fourth quarter and they failed in multiple scenarios.

