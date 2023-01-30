Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during AFC championship vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LVII after a thrilling victory over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Defeating the Bengals after last year’s devastating loss with crucial plays from stars and rookies on both sides of the ball. Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the AFC Championship game; check it out:

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

The latest battle of premier quarterbacks in the AFC Championship game goes to Mahomes as he gutted through ankle soreness to lead the team to another Super Bowl. Taking big hits and making clutch throws while sacrificing his body to scramble for the extra yards to set up the game-winning field goal. The league MVP candidate finished with 326 yards, two touchdowns through the air, and eight yards rushing on the bad right ankle.

Stock Up: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

Valdes-Scantling stepped into a critical situation with multiple injuries at the receiver’s position. The veteran receiver led the team as Mahomes top target throughout the night, finishing with six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. He averaged over 19.3 yards per reception, taking advantage of the Bengals’ corners all night.

Stock Up: Chris Jones

USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

Jones was stone cold killer defensively all night, pressuring Joe Burrow throughout the game. He was consistently in the backfield, rushing the Bengals’ quarterback and securing two sacks in the contest. The first-quarter takedown was the first of his postseason career.

Stock Up: Harrison Butker

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 season was a struggle compared to past years for Butker, as he struggled with consistency and health. The vintage performance of Butker was called up on Sunday as he connected on all three of his field goal attempts. The most significant completion was the game-winning 45-yard kick with eight seconds left, booking the Chiefs’ ticket to Arizona.

Stock Up: Travis Kelce

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs All-Pro tight end was questionable with a back issue heading into Sunday’s game, and he could grit through the pain for another impactful performance. Kelce hauled in seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in the victory showing limited effects from the back injury. The Chiefs will not only see the Eagles in Arizona, but his brother Jason will be on the opposite side as the brothers will do battle.

Stock Up: Jaylen Watson

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The rookies are no longer playing as such, considering the time they’ve seen in critical moments. Watson reminded everyone of this change in mindset with his second consecutive game with an interception. The play helped stall a first-half drive from the Bengals and get the crowd back into the game.

