Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Super Bowl LVII vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions after a fantastic comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Defeating the Eagles after trailing by ten points at halftime while dealing with injuries and struggles on defense has added another chapter of greatness for the franchise. Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after Super Bowl LVII; check it out:

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes provided a triumphant performance to prove he was the only choice for 2022 NFL MVP as he gutted out a second Super Bowl victory. Earning a second Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes finished with three touchdown passes for 182 yards and scrambled on the sprained ankle for 44 yards. The Chiefs’ offense scored on every possession in the second half.

Stock Up: Isiah Pacheco

The Chiefs are firmly set at running back for the foreseeable future, as Isiah Pacheco played aggressive football to help turn the tide in the second-half comeback. The rookie nerves never reared their head for Pacheco all season, and his confidence was on full display throughout Sunday’s victory. He finished the game leading the team in rushing with 76 yards for a touchdown.

Stock Up: Nick Bolton

A Pro Bowl snub after an incredible season, Nick Bolton reminded the football world that he is a star in the NFL. Bolton scored a touchdown after stripping and recovering a Jalen Hurts fumble to tie the game in the second quarter. Bolton finished with the team lead in tackles with eight, a signature ending to his record-breaking 2022 season.

Stock Up: Kadarius Toney

The Chiefs made a surprising trade midseason with the New York Giants that had them acquire Kadarius Toney, who had barely played due to injuries. The gamble by Brett Veach and Andy Reid paid off Sunday as Toney scored a fourth-quarter touchdown and made Super Bowl history. The 65-yard punt return was the longest in a Super Bowl and helped extend the Chiefs’ lead late in the game.

Stock Up: Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is officially the winner of the Kelce Bowl, defeating his brother Jason and earning his second Super Bowl title. Kelce finished the game with six catches for 81 yards and the opening touchdown; he passed Rob Gronkowski on the list for most postseason touchdown receptions by a tight end, now sitting alone in second place. Kelce is ready to party again for the upcoming championship parade.

Stock Up: JuJu Smith Schuster

During the offseason, the Chiefs signed Smith-Schuster to inject some energy and veteran savvy into the receivers’ room. He provided that much-needed support with a solid second-half performance providing another target for an ailing Patrick Mahomes. He finished the game with seven catches for 53 yards, six of the catches in the second half helping to extend scoring drives.

