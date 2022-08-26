Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during preseason Week 3 vs. Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs notched another victory in preseason Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

It won’t count toward the team’s regular season record, but victory wasn’t without meaning for Kansas City. They continued to evaluate their offensive and defensive depth chart in preparation to trim to the final 53-man roster. Several players stepped up during the game, while others fell short in their last chance to showcase.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the preseason Week 3 win at Arrowhead Stadium:

Stock Up: Shane Buechele

USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

A strong performance all-around from Shane Buechele could create an opportunity at the backup quarterback spot on the roster. He was so efficient on Thursday, holding a perfect passer rating (158.3), completing 7-of-8 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns through the third quarter. He will be an interesting decision for the coaching staff to see where he would fit on the 53-man roster.

Stock Up: Matt Bushman

USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

The legend of Matt Bushman may have been born on Thursday night as he took advantage of the extra playing time to secure two touchdown receptions. The 54-yard touchdown in the first half had the former BYU star showcasing his speed, blowing past Packers defenders. Unfortunately, it sounds like the fractured clavicle could lead to an injured reserve stay for Bushman, but we can’t discount his performance due to an untimely injury.

Stock Up: Bryan Cook

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Cook made his presence felt with the additional time on the field taking control of his position. He showed the instincts that made him a sought selection in April’s draft with a late second-half interception of Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The drive-ending play is what the Chiefs want more of from their secondary heading into the regular season.

Stock Up: Skyy Moore

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Moore was tasked with the adjustment of having to be the team’s new punt returner for the new season without much experience. The rookie receiver didn’t disappoint with two punt returns averaging 25.5 yards during his stint in the game. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said he was confident in Moore’s progress and Thursday’s performance confirmed his expectations.

Story continues

Stock Down: Jermaine Carter

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

A rough night for Jermaine Carter as he didn’t seem effective throughout his time on the field and was exposed on the Packers’ only touchdown drive. Carter was tossed to the ground by Packers C Josh Meyers without much fight on the touchdown run by Tyler Goodson in a highlight that he’d like to forget and not watch again in practice.

Stock Down: Joshua Williams

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Williams didn’t have a standout performance in coverage throughout the game. He was flagged twice during the game, once extending the Packers’ lone touchdown drive and another time on special teams for running into the kicker. The first mistake was costly and the second could have been more costly had he been flagged for “roughing the kicker” instead of “running into the kicker.”

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire