Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 2 vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs notched another victory in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The first home game of the season for the Chiefs matched them against their AFC West division rivals as, once again, the two starting quarterbacks took center stage. The game lived up to the high expectations as the Chiefs defense made vital plays to pull out the 27-24 victory. Several playmakers shined while a few weren’t quite ready for prime time.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the Week 2 win on Thursday night.

Stock Up: Chris Jones

An All-Pro performance from Chris Jones reminds the rest of the AFC West’s elite quarterbacks that he’s still their top threat. Jones was a terror on the defensive line overpowering the Chargers’ blockers all game long, including two sacks on Justin Herbert. Los Angeles couldn’t extend their early lead due to drive-stalling pressure led by Jones.

Stock Up: Justin Watson

The outstanding play from the new Chiefs offseason acquisition Justin Watson has carried over into the regular season. Watson caught only two passes for 50 yards, but the third-quarter reception for 41 yards and a touchdown changed the game’s complexion. Kansas City was faced with a ten-point deficit before the play and propelled the team with momentum to stall the next few Chargers drives.

Stock Up: Jaylen Watson

A concern heading into Thursday night’s game surrounded who would step in for Trent McDuffie, who was injured after last week’s game. Fellow rookie Jaylen Watson answered the call in the most clutch way possible with a game-saving 99-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter. Watson played solid coverage while on the field, showing the depth in Kansas City’s secondary.

Stock Up: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs starting running back continues to produce solid numbers when healthy, and Thursday night was another solid example. Edwards-Helaire was the primary option in the backfield, rushing for 74 yards and catching four passes for another 44 yards. The Chiefs extended drives because of the effectiveness of Edwards-Helaire when given room in the open field.

Stock Down: JuJu Smith-Schuster

One of the prized signings of the Chiefs’ offseason was JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had a productive first game with the team last Sunday. On Thursday night, he wasn’t the standout option in the offense. At times, he wasn’t a factor when he did get targeted. Three catches for ten yards may not thrill fantasy owners, but it’s a reminder that the offense won’t be tailored around one receiver.

Stock Down: Rashad Fenton

Thursday night wasn’t kind to Rashad Fenton as he had trouble in coverage for most of the first half. The veteran cornerback was flagged for two crucial defensive pass interference penalties, one of which was declined because Mike Williams still caught the pass at the 1-yard line. Fenton rebounded nicely in the second half, but it wasn’t smooth sailing for the first 30 minutes of play.

