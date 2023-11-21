Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 11 vs. Eagles?
The Kansas City Chiefs dropped a crushing home game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night as execution could have been smoother to end the game. The 21-17 loss drops the Chiefs to 7-3 on the season, tied for the AFC’s top record.
The rainy conditions on the football field didn’t slow down the Chiefs’ defense as they applied pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throughout the game—sacks from Chris Jones and more forced fumbles from cornerback Trent McDuffie. L’Jarius Sneed added a crucial first-half interception, which were all significant contributions on defense.
Mahomes led the offense forward in the wet conditions, continuing to throw the football down the field. The reigning league Most Valuable Player connected with Justin Watson and Travis Kelce for touchdowns, but miscues and drops hurt the team in the final quarter. Isiah Pacheco was running angrily against the team he grew up rooting for, creating a balance for the offense with a solid running performance.
The Chiefs follow their bye week with a tough loss, not keeping steady with the usual success under head coach Andy Reid. He suffered his first loss against his former team since joining Kansas City.
Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the Week 11 victory at Arrowhead Stadium:
Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes
It was a gritty game for Mahomes, who handled the bad weather at Arrowhead Stadium well on Monday night. He threw two touchdown passes but was hurt by more drops from his receivers. He had a first-half red zone interception that could’ve made a difference in the game’s outcome.
Stock Up: Chris Jones
Two impressive sacks from Jones on the same drive helped set the tone regarding pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Stock Up: Isiah Pacheco
He was the most consistent weapon on offense for the Chiefs, gaining big yardage on the ground for clutch first downs. He finished with 89 yards on 19 carries to lead the team in defeat.
Stock Up: Trent McDuffie
The second-year defensive back continued his stellar play on Monday with his first two-sack game. He also forced another fumble, further sticking to his desire to create more takeaways on defense.
Stock Down: Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Valdes-Scantling had three targets and no catches for the game, including a game-changing drop in the endzone on the Chiefs’ last drive. He is amongst the league leaders in drops this season through 10 games.
Stock Down: Mike Edwards
The veteran defensive back has played well this season for Kansas City but made a crucial error late in the game. A 40-yard pass play to Devonta Smith, as Edwards was unable to stop, set the Eagles up for the short-yardage score on the next play.