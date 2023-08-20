Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during preseason Week 2 vs. Cardinals?

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the win column after finishing their second preseason game on Saturday with a 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The final result was the goal as the first team offense and defense played well back in familiar territory at State Farm Stadium. Several players stood out with solid performances as the team prepares for one more tune-up game next week before the start of the regular season.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the preseason Week 2 in Arizona:

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes made the most of his time on the field with exceptional play on his drives. The reigning MVP dominated his stint in the game, completing 10 of 15 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown to Justin Watson. If this were Mahomes’ last preseason appearance, he would enter the regular season feeling food about his momentum.

Stock Up: Shane Buechele

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (6) throws abasing the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Shane Buechele was in complete control of the offense during his time on the field Saturday night. The third-year quarterback was perfect on all ten pass attempts scoring a rushing touchdown on his first drive. Buechele has made the battle for Mahomes’ backup quarterback job exciting, as he and Blaine Gabbert have been sharp this preseason.

Stock Up: Rashee Rice

Aug 19, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie jitters weren’t an issue for Rashee Rice, who shined under the lights in his second preseason game. The SMU star caught passes from multiple quarterbacks hauling eight catches for 96 yards. The hype coming into the year following being drafted appears to be warranted for Rice as he seemed unstoppable against different Cardinals defenders.

Stock Up: Blaine Gabbert

Jul 24, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert (9) throws a pass in the indoor practice facility during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs quarterbacks were playing at an elite level throughout Saturday’s victory in Arizona, with the oldest member from the room continuing the success. Gabbert tossed two touchdown passes and finished with a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3, leading the impressive pack. He will continue to battle with Buechele for the primary backup quarterback spot behind Mahomes heading into next week’s preseason finale.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire