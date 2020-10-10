At a time when the spread of COVID-19 is threatening to wreak havoc on the NFL season, the Chiefs have managed to prevent the spread in their own locker room.

Last week practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive, and then the Chiefs played against the Patriots just before New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive. That led to plenty of concerns that an outbreak could hit the Chiefs.

But that hasn’t happened. As of the latest round of daily testing, the Chiefs have still had zero positives since Ta’amu.

Just as the NFL is investigating the Titans to see why the virus spread to so many players and staffers on their team, the NFL should also look to the Chiefs to see if there are any best practices being implemented in Kansas City that can be recommended to the rest of the NFL. The Chiefs appear to have done everything right.

Chiefs still have no positive COVID-19 tests since Jordan Ta’amu originally appeared on Pro Football Talk