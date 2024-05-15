Chiefs-Steelers, Ravens-Texans will play on Christmas Day

Get ready to watch the Chiefs and Ravens on Christmas Day for the second year in a row.

Netflix announced its two Christmas games for 2024. The Chiefs will be in Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers while the Ravens will be in Houston to take play the Texans.

Kansas City was at home last year for a Christmas Day game against Las Vegas, which the club lost. Baltimore traveled to the Bay Area and beat San Francisco in a blowout.

This announcement also means that the Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens, and Texans will all play in some combination on Saturday the week before — setting them up for a short week of rest to play on Wednesday.

Chiefs-Steelers will start the day with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The Ravens and Texans will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.