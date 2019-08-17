Chiefs-Steelers game delayed an hour by weather

The Chiefs and Steelers already were supposed to have kicked off. They haven’t.

Inclement weather forced officials to clear the field and the stands about an hour before the 7:30 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff.

The game now is expected to start at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The teams have returned to the field to warmup.

We should see some starters from both teams, including league MVP Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, that he wants his starting quarterback to play about a half “or somewhere thereabouts.”

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is not expected to play.