Chiefs starting tackles placed on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of facing Raiders

Hey, remember a few weeks ago when the Raiders entire starting offensive line was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list? Well, the Chiefs just had a similar situation happen to them.

Offensive lineman Martinas Rankin tested positive for COVID-19 and along with his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so too have starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz as close contacts.

Should Fisher and Schwartz be cleared, they could return in time to face the Raiders next Sunday,

Same with Mitchell Schwartz on the other side for the #Chiefs. https://t.co/JurXivIcAw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 16, 2020

The similarities to what happened with the Raiders are many. The Raiders were coming off a bye week, just like the Chiefs. They had one offensive lineman test positive (Trent Brown) and several other offensive linemen were sent home as close contacts.

Also just like the Raiders game, the upcoming match-up is scheduled for Sunday night. When this happened to the Raiders, they moved the NBC Sunday Night game to a FOX day game in case they decided to move the game to Monday or Tuesday. The linemen returned, and the game took place at its newly scheduled Sunday afternoon slot.

The result of all the chaos, including the line missing the entire week of practice, was the Raiders were demolished by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One could argue they would’ve lost regardless, but it’s hard to know for sure. They were certainly out of sorts.

Will Fisher and/or Schwartz be cleared and return for the game? Will the Raiders see another game moved out of primetime because of this? Will the Chiefs line be adversely affected by their tackles not practicing all week just as the Raiders line was? We’ll see.