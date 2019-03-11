Chiefs starting center Mitch Morse heads to Bills

The Chiefs’ starting center is leaving for Buffalo.

Mitch Morse has agreed to terms with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 26-year-old Morse has been with the Chiefs for four years and has started every game he’s been healthy enough to play. Last year he missed five games but started 11 in the regular season and two more in the playoffs.

The Bills previously signed Spencer Long, who has played mostly center in his NFL career, but Long seems likely to play guard with Morse handling the center job. Bills guard John Miller and center Ryan Groy are free agents, so they needed to beef up the interior of the offensive line, and now they have.

Morse was the No. 2 center and No. 46 player overall in our Free Agent Top 100.