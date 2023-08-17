Chiefs starters could play a full half in Week 2 of the preseason, against the Cardinals

The Chiefs return to Arizona this weekend, site of their victory in Super Bowl LVII. When they get there, their starters will play up to a full half on the field that was in less-than-ideal condition in February.

Via James Palmer of NFL Network, coach Andy Reid told reporters on Thursday that starters will play the first half against the Cardinals.

Palmer adds that it should be expected to see quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others "to possibly play less."

There's a balance to strike in the preseason, between getting guys ready for Week One and exposing them to the risk of injury.

The Cardinals host the Chiefs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.