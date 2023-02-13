Breaking News:

Chiefs erase double-digit deficit, beat Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII

Chiefs start second half with a touchdown drive, cut Eagles’ lead to 24-21

Despite appearing to aggravate his ankle injury late in the first half, Patrick Mahomes looked no worse for wear to start the second half.

Mahomes led a 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the third quarter, and the Eagles’ lead was cut to 24-21.

Mahomes wasn’t struggling to drop back on his sprained ankle, and he even made some nifty moves and refused to slide on a 14-yard run.

The Chiefs’ offense, which had struggled in the first half, also got a 14-yard run by Jerick McKinnon on third-and-1 for their first third-down conversion of the game.

Both star quarterbacks are playing well, and it looks like we’re in for a great second half in Super Bowl LVII.

