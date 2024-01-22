Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce made NFL history in win vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs relied on the connection between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to score points against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday night.

While the outcome of the matchup was ultimately decided after an untimely missed field goal by Bills kicker Tyler Bass in the game’s final minutes, the efforts of Mahomes and Kelce accounted for nearly half of Kansas City’s 27 points on offense.

Mahomes found Kelce in the end zone for two scores in the game, earning the pair a place in the NFL record books as the quarterback-receiver duo with the most postseason touchdown connections in league history with 16.

3-yd TD pass to TE Travis Kelce. That gives Mahomes and Kelce 16 career postseason TD connections, marking an NFL record for most postseason TD connections between any two players. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 22, 2024

While the outcome of the game may be marred in the eyes of some fans because of Bass’ brutal miss, the unbelievable history made by Kansas City’s star quarterback-receiver tandem won’t be outdone any time soon.

This outstanding feat only took the dynamic pair six years to achieve, and with the AFC Championship Game on the horizon, Mahomes and Kelce may be destined to add to their totals.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire