Chiefs stars dressed for success entering Allegiant Stadium in Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs are known for their flash on the field, but equally ostentatious are their pre-game outfits, which always showcase the players’ vibrant personalities.

For the team’s Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, six of Kansas City’s stars were featured on the Chiefs’ Twitter page for their bold outfits that set the tone for their divisional matchup on Sunday afternoon.

The importance of Kansas City’s tilt against Las Vegas can’t be understated. With a win, the Chiefs would maintain their position in the AFC playoff standings and give themselves a chance to earn the conference’s top seed later in the season. If they lose against the Raiders, Kansas City’s odds to compete for a home-field advantage during January’s elimination games would be greatly diminished.

From Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, players were dressed for success as they walked to the locker room for the crucial matchup.

Check out all of their best looks below:

QB Patrick Mahomes

QB1 cleans up nice. pic.twitter.com/O0jQsnMNjd — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 26, 2023

TE Travis Kelce

Killa Trav in the house 😎 pic.twitter.com/5SmbGuIMqW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 26, 2023

Dressed to thrill. pic.twitter.com/8lnkEczpAq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 26, 2023

DL Chris Jones

How many sacks for Sack Nation today? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YpcovEMiiT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 26, 2023

DB Justin Reid

DB Trent McDuffie

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire