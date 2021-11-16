Chiefs star takes aim at Patriots QB Mac Jones' critics in series of tweets

Chiefs star takes aim at Mac Jones' critics in series of tweets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones has been a hot topic of discussion in the NFL world this week after his awesome performance in the New England Patriots' 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The rookie quarterback completed 19 of 23 pass attempts for 198 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jones has received a lot of praise from the national media this week, even from some former critics like former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan.

It's not just the media giving Jones props this week. Some players are as well, including Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu tweeted about Jones on Tuesday morning, taking aim at the former Alabama quarterback's critics:

Mac Jones wasn’t trendy enough for y’all at first huh now y’all love him…. Man, y’all funny!!! Day in and day out!!! Y’all should be on Comedy Central — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 16, 2021

He don’t throw side arm or run fast so people knocked him….. dude can play QB! Period — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 16, 2021

Jones isn't the flashiest player, as Mathieu notes. He isn't putting up crazy stats every week, he's not dominating the SportsCenter Top 10 plays segment, but he is putting his team in a position to win each week with consistent and fundamentally strong play. That's what you want from a rookie quarterback, especially on a team with a great defense.

The Patriots have won four consecutive games, and Jones has thrown for six touchdowns with only one interception over that span.

The decision to take Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft looks better and better with each passing week for the Patriots.