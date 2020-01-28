New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn't playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2015 season, but his upcoming free agency is still dominating storylines in the week leading up to Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Brady's contract will expire in March, giving him the opportunity to test the free agent market for the first time in his career. It's also possible Brady and the Patriots could reach a contract extension before free agency to keep the 42-year-old quarterback in New England for at least another season.

Tons of reporters from across the world descended on Marlins Park on Monday for Super Bowl Opening Night, an event formerly known as Media Day. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was asked Monday night about Brady's upcoming free agency, and he gave a pretty honest response.

Tyrann Mathieu was asked for his take on Tom Brady's impending free agency: "I don't know. Whatever he do, I hope he stay out the AFC." pic.twitter.com/qW4sPh2y9h — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 28, 2020

Mathieu hasn't enjoyed much success versus Brady in his career. He owns a 1-2 record against the Patriots, with the only win coming earlier this season when the Chiefs won 23-16 at Gillette Stadium. The Chiefs would rarely play against Brady if he signed with an NFC team, which would help Kansas City's quest to become the next dominant team in the AFC.

Brady has played his entire 20-year career in New England, where he's won a record six Super Bowl titles, along with three AP NFL MVP awards. It's hard to imagine Brady wearing a different jersey, but he's earned the right to choose where he wants to finish his Hall of Fame career.

Chiefs star gives honest take on Patriots QB Tom Brady's free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston