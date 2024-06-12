Chiefs star Chris Jones has a message for Clark Hunt haters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones is very excited about having some teammates back for the 2024 season, but he still has a bone to pick with the NFL Players Association.

Last season, the Chiefs’ defense was pivotal for the team’s second-straight Super Bowl win, allowing the team to rank second in fewest points allowed per game by the end of the season.

Jason, Travis Kelce join forces for the first time as part-owners of beer company

During the offseason, the Chiefs said goodbye to some defenders like cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (to the Tennessee Titans) and linebacker Willie Gay (to the New Orleans Saints) and re-signed Jones, defensive end Mike Danna, LB Drue Tranquill and DT Derrick Nnadi to new contracts.

Jones was so ecstatic about bringing some of his defensive teammates. However, he also had strong feelings for players who anonymously voted Chiefs owner Clark Hunt as the worst owner in the National Football League.

“Double birds for anybody who gave my owner an F+. He’s an A+ in my book,” Jones said on Wednesday while holding up two middle fingers.

Hunt received an F on the Chiefs NFL Players Association report card that evaluates each NFL team based on several categories like cafeteria, team travel, facilities and treatment of families on game day.

This ranking is based on the players’ belief that he is the least willing to invest in team facilities among all NFL owners/ownership groups.

KCK earnings tax idea thrown around in wake of Chiefs, Royals discussion

The main complaint is about the practice facility’s locker room where players received new chairs with backs instead of stools. This was in response to last year’s report card which received a D.

They were promised a renovated locker room after the 2022 season and players returned from their Super Bowl win to the same locker room aside from the chairs added in front of their locker.

Jones mentioned the contract extensions of head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and DL coach Joe Cullen to explain why Hunt deserves an A+ grade. He also pointed to the extensions for Danna and DTs Tershawn Wharton and Mike Pennel for his reasons.

Jones signed a five-year contract, $158.75 million with $95 million guaranteed over the offseason. He is set to make the highest annual DT salary in NFL history.

“The moves [Hunt] made this offseason [were] high-priority moves and putting this team in a position to win again,” Jones said. “So I commend the Hunt family for that and I’m excited man.”

“We’ve got a lot of guys back on the D-line that we had last year. So the chemistry amongst the group continue to build off of that. “

Jones continued, “Everyone is healthy, knock on wood, we waiting on Charles Omenihu to get back. He played a huge factor with us last year, so we’re in a positive direction right now.”

Jones collected 10.5 sacks last season which helped him reach a $1.25 million bonus on his contract. He held out on all offseason workouts last season and missed the season opener as he negotiated a new contract with the team in February.

‘Very scary event’: BJ Thompson’s agent talks about medical emergency

This offseason, Jones is humorously relishing, staying in a dorm room at Missouri Western State University in Saint Joseph for training camp.

“I’m here. Last year I wasn’t. I gotta report to training camp, last year I didn’t,” Jones said with laughter. “My mental was like, ‘S—, I gotta stay in the dorm. Last year I didn’t, I slept in my bed.'”

“It’s a mental challenge, but overall, I’m in a good state of mind. I’m happy to be here. Happy to be back on the team with Kansas City. I’m happy to be back with the organization. I think it’s a plus for both of us, and I’m excited to be back here.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.