Chiefs' speedsters will keep 49ers' K'Waun Williams busy in Super Bowl

MIAMI, Fla. -- Nickel back K'Waun Williams figures to be a busy man on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV for the 49ers.

The Kansas City Chiefs primarily feature three-wide receiver offensive personnel groupings, which will require the 49ers to be in their nickel defense for most of the game. Williams' main responsibility consists of covering the opponent's slot receiver.

"They put everyone in the slot," Williams said. "There's a lot of variety. I'll probably be matched up against everybody.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"They're all speedy. They all got great routes. They're all dynamic with the ball in their hands."

The Chiefs' top slot receivers during the regular season were Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. Hill is Kansas City's top deep threat. He caught 26 passes from the slot for 347 yards and three touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus. Watkins had 25 receptions from the slot for 297 yards.

Williams has distinguished himself in the three seasons he has been with the 49ers. Coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh believe he is the best nickel back in the league, due mainly to his ability to tackle.

The 28-year-old describes nickel back as a "niche position" because of the unique demands of covering shifty receivers who specialize in getting open quickly.

"It's just finding a way, taking great angles and just being able to get your hands on somebody and wrap them and take them down to the ground from their legs or an up-high tackle," Williams said. "You just got to be able to find your spots and tackle guys."

Williams played 328 snaps in coverage during the regular season, and he allowed just 323 yards receiving with no touchdowns and two interceptions, according to PFF. When he was targeted, his passer rating against was an outstanding 69.3.

[RELATED: How Kittle's mentality helps him play through serious pain]

Story continues

The 49ers' pass defense faces a major challenge against the Chiefs wideouts and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Williams' play will be a key in slowing down Kansas City's explosive passing game.

"For us as a whole unit, it's important for us to just go out and do what we've been doing since we got here," Williams said. "Playing hard, eyes on our keys and be disciplined and making plays that got to be made. And guys are executing at a very high level right now."

Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" at 3 p.m. Saturday.



Also tune in at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday for a two-hour special of "49ers Pregame Live" with Laura Britt, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Ian Williams, Kelli Johnson, Greg Papa and Grant Liffmann. That same crew will have all the postgame reaction on "49ers Postgame Live," starting immediately after the game.





Chiefs' speedsters will keep 49ers' K'Waun Williams busy in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area