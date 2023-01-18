Chiefs special teams ‘ready for anything and everything’ against Jaguars

The Jaguars opened the game against the Chiefs with a successful onside kick. (📷: @nfl) pic.twitter.com/c1gV4JS0Ib — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars caught the Kansas City Chiefs by surprise during their Week 10 matchup, successfully executing an onside kick on the opening kickoff.

It was just one of many points of frustration for the team’s special teams unit this year. Chiefs special teamer coordinator Dave Toub took full responsibility for not getting his guys prepared for the potentiality of an onside kick in that situation.

In his press conference on Wednesday, Toub almost challenged Doug Pederson’s Jaguars to try it again.

“I’d be really surprised if they came out with a surprise onside kick again,” Toub said with a grin on his face. “That would be something.”

If Jacksonville decides to be aggressive on special teams in the divisional round, be it an onside kick, a fake or a game with punt and kick returners, Toub says that his unit will be ready. They now know that the Jaguars are ready and willing to do anything possible in an attempt to win the game.

“Watching that, we know that they’ll do anything,” Toub said. “We’re ready for everything and anything. We practiced it. Looked at it. We’ll be on point with that stuff.”

Even though the Jaguars didn’t score off their onside kick in Week 10, the special teams kick unit is not going to be caught asleep at the wheel as they were back then. Preparation is key in the playoffs and Toub is ensuring they’re best prepared for all the different looks that Jacksonville could throw at them.

List

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire