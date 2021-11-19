Chiefs will soon start thinking about “what’s next” from stadium standpoint

Arrowhead Stadium has served as the home of the Chiefs for nearly 50 years. How long will that continue to be the case?

Via James Palmer of NFL Media, team owner Clark Hunt recently told reporters that the team will be monitoring the efforts of baseball’s Royals as they explore a potential move to downtown Kansas City. The Chiefs and Royals currently have companion stadiums in the same complex.

“Obviously, we’ve been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the [Truman] Sports Complex, so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us,” Hunt said, per Fox4KC.com. “We’re going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.”

The team’s lease at Arrowhead Stadium expires in nine years. Another renovation to the venue is a possibility, according to Hunt.

A new stadium built on the site of the Royals’ current venue could make sense. That would allow the Chiefs to play at Arrowhead while the new stadium is constructed.

Then there’s the issue of who will pay for the new stadium. Most owners seek significant taxpayer contributions to such projects, under the threat (sometimes subtle, sometimes not) of relocation if the public money isn’t available.

The Chiefs began as the Dallas Texans of the AFL. They moved to Kansas City and became the Chiefs only after losing the battle for the hearts, minds, and wallets of local residents, who gravitated to the Cowboys of the NFL.

Coincidentally, the Cowboys and Chiefs play on Sunday, at Arrowhead Stadium.

