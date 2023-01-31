Chiefs snap counts: Skyy Moore sets new career high

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game

Offense and defense saw a nearly equal distribution of snaps in the AFC title game. It’s a little surprising considering the defense created two turnovers and the offense dominated the time of possession. It makes a bit more sense when you consider the team punted four times and Patrick Mahomes fumbled once.

What else can we learn from the weekly snap numbers? Here’s a look at how the snaps came down in the AFC title game:

*Snap counts via NFL Game Statistics and Information System

Observations

Kadarius Toney played just four snaps on offense before exiting with an injury. Mecole Hardman played just 15 snaps on offense before exiting with an injury. JuJu Smith-Schuster managed 31 snaps on offense before leaving the game with injury.

Skyy Moore set a career-high in offensive snaps (40) and total snaps (43). His previous high came in Week 12.

Marcus Kemp played the most offensive snaps in a single game in his NFL career. His previous high was 14 snaps against the Raiders in a Week 17 blowout in 2018.

Isiah Pacheco saw more snaps than Jerick McKinnon this week, while Ronald Jones appeared in just two snaps on offense.

Jody Fortson played 14 snaps on offense in his first game back from injury along with eight snaps on special teams.

Jaylen Watson played 100% of the defensive snaps for the first time in his career, joining Nick Bolton and Juan Thornhill as the only other 100 percenters on defense.

L’Jarius Sneed played just four snaps on defense before exiting the game with a concussion.

Leo Chenal played his lowest defensive snap total since Week 12.

Nazeeh Johnson, Deon Bush, Jack Cochrane, Mike Burton, Nick Allegretti, Prince Tega Wanogho and Lucas Niang only played special teams snaps this week.

List

Chiefs players react on Twitter to AFC Championship Game win over Bengals

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire