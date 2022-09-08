The Bills and Rams took different paths to become the NFL’s model teams in 2022
Want to win Super Bowl 57? Follow the Rams' path...or the Bills'.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen had high praise for A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert as an impressive trio of explosive pass catchers.
Cory Newland admitted last week in federal court that he violated Mario Ledesman's civil rights in 2018.
The Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams Thursday night. Here are some storylines worth knowing before kickoff at SoFi Stadium.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down eight figures who are set to tell the story of the 2022 season.
The Buffalo Bills are road favorites against the defending champions.
A US soldier has been kicked out of the Army after the FBI discovered the reason he enlisted was to become better at killing Black people, according to CNN. The Feds found out he had ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi ideologies while doing a scan of his social media accounts.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said he has "lost confidence" in cases where the convicted NYPD officers served as witnesses.
What is it like to go up against Tom Brady's ultra-competitiveness? Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gave a graphic description Wednesday.
The top US player Hans Niemann was forced to deny accusations of cheating after beating the World No 1 Magnus Carlsen, but admitted to doing so in the past
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school. As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady is still in the league and has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection. Stafford is part of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Manning has no plans to be an NFL coach after working with his son's sixth-grade team.
A few things to know about the Packers' Week 1 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.
UCLA football's attendance woes continue under coach Chip Kelly. There are numerous factors that could contribute to the low turnout.
The off-field narratives and distractions come with the dinner when working as a Cowboys coach under Jerry Jones
In Week 1, Nick Bosa will line up against starting left tackle Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick preparing for his NFL debut.
Dominique Foxworth claims the Bears have mistreated Fields and the latter should force a trade.
The Steelers have three quarterbacks. At the bottom of the depth chart, post-clerical error, is Mason Rudolph. Some have wondered whether the Steelers will trade Rudolph. There have been scattered reports that they’re willing to do it, if the price is right. On Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added an intriguing wrinkle to [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 1's top running back plays. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Former Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth isn't interested in coming out of retirement, and the thought of facing Nick Bosa again is one reason why.