Chiefs snap counts: Shane Buechele leads quarterbacks in preseason Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs concluded the 2022 NFL preseason with a victory over the Green Bay Packers.

This game provided a final opportunity for players to put some good tape out there for both the Chiefs’ evaluators and others around the NFL. No one played more than 73% of the snaps on offense or defense, which shows that almost everyone got an opportunity to play in the final game.

Here’s a look at how the snaps came down in preseason Week 3:

*Snap counts via NFL Game Statistics and Information System

Observations

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both technically didn’t play a snap, but they were on the field for the tribute to Len Dawson so the NFL is required to list them here.

On the offense, Mike Caliendo and Austin Reiter led the team in snaps with 39. On defense, Joshua Kaindoh and Dicaprio Bootle led the team in snaps with 49.

Kehinde Oginni Hassan played just one snap on defense and Jerrion Ealy played just one snap on offense against the Packers. Both were the fewest on offense and defense for the team in preseason Week 3.

This game was very much an opportunity for Shane Buechele to showcase his talents. Of the three quarterbacks who played snaps, Buechele played the most by far with 35. Chad Henne played the second-most with 15 and Dustin Crum didn’t get much of an opportunity at all with 4 snaps.

Matt Bushman played just eight snaps during the game but finished as the team’s receiving yards (73) and touchdown leader (2). Jordan Franks saw the most snaps among tight ends, playing 52% of the team’s offensive snaps.

Ronald Jones played just 13 snaps on the night, which was still his highest mark of the preseason. He carried the ball eight times and was targeted in the passing game once. That means he was on the field for just four snaps where the play didn’t directly involve him.

Of the reserve defensive tackles, Khalen Saunders played the fewest snaps followed by Danny Shelton, Taylor Stallworth, and Matt Dickerson. Tershawn Wharton interestingly played the most snaps of any defensive tackle.

Joshua Williams and Dicaprio Bootle seemed to play a ton of defensive snaps by design. They seem to be the cornerbacks who will benefit the most from getting more snaps under their belt because they’ve been prone to mistakes this preseason.

Zayne Anderson, Jack Cochrane, Leo Chenal, Joshua Williams and Darius Harris all tied for the most special teams snaps with 10. On offense, Cornell Powell and Jody Fortson had the most special teams snaps with eight.

