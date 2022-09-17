Chiefs snap counts: Rookie Skyy Moore plays just 2 snaps on offense

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 on the season after a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at home on “Thursday Night Football.”

A pretty even share of snaps, with 70 total offensive snaps and 75 total defensive snaps in this game. We’re starting to get an idea of who will contribute frequently in 2022 and who might need some things to happen before they get a bigger snap share.

Here’s a look at how the snaps came down in Week 2:

Observations

Travis Kelce led all skill position players on offense with 51 total snaps.

Despite Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling getting banged up at various points in the game, rookie WR Skyy Moore played just two snaps on offense. He played seven snaps on special teams.

After playing quite a few snaps in garbage time in Week 1, Isiah Pacheco was held to just five snaps on offense in Week 2. He didn’t play another offensive snap after his failed fourth-down conversion.

L’Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton played the majority of the snaps at the CB position. Rookie CB Jaylen Watson was on the field for just 68% of the defensive snaps. No other cornerbacks played besides those three.

George Karlaftis continued to lead all rookies in snap total in Week 2. He had 58 total snaps. Watson played the second most at 51.

Carlos Dunlap played just 17 defensive snaps on Thursday. Mike Danna was injured late in the game, but he played 36 snaps.

Six players were relegated to special teams only snaps. That group included Joshua Williams, Chris Lammons, Dicaprio Bootle, Elijah Lee, Geron Christian and Prince Tega Wanogho.

