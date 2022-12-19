Chiefs snap counts: Kadarius Toney plays 10 total snaps in return

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 30-24 in overtime on Sunday.

Typically, overtime games see a pretty dramatic uptick in snaps. In this case, the Chiefs’ offense played the majority of extra snaps in overtime and that was reflected in the offensive (77) and defensive (63) snap count totals.

What else can we learn from the weekly snap numbers? Here’s a look at how the snaps came down in Week 15:

Observations

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 68 offensive snaps on Sunday were the second-most of his Chiefs career. His 88% snap share tied the highest mark since arriving in Kansas City.

Noah Gray’s usage on offense continues to be on the rise. He hit his highest snap total since Week 12 and his third-highest mark of the 2022 NFL season.

Isiah Pacheco’s fumble saw Jerick McKinnon take a bigger chunk of the snaps on Sunday. In previous weeks, they’ve been much closer to a 50/50 split.

Kadarius Toney was held to just 10 total snaps in his Week 15 return. He played just five snaps on offense and five on special teams as a punt returner. This seemed to be part of the plan to reintegrate him into the offense after missing the past three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Lucas Niang continues to get work in the Chiefs’ jumbo packages, drawing one offensive snap in Week 15. The team is easing him back into action in his return from last year’s knee injury.

Nick Bolton, L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie and Juan Thornhill played 100% of the defensive snaps in Week 15.

Frank Clark was the only edge rusher to play over 51% of the defensive snaps. George Karalaftis, Carlos Dunlap and Mike Danna rotated the most frequently.

Rookie Leo Chenal set a career-high in defensive snaps (27) all while playing 82% of the special teams snaps along with Chris Lammons.

After playing 15 snaps a week ago, Brandon Williams played 20 snaps against the Texans. He almost notched his second sack in as many weeks, but it was erased by a penalty.

Chris Lammons, Nazeeh Johnson, Jack Cochrane, Nick Allegretti and Prince Tega Wanogho all only played special teams snaps in Week 15.

