Chiefs snap counts: Juan Thornhill plays most snaps since Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs had a fairly equal dose of snaps on the offensive and defensive side of the ball in Week 4. It’s not surprising seeing as both teams didn’t punt the football once during the game. Some new players saw season-high snap totals this week, while others rarely saw the field.

What else can we learn from this week’s snap counts? Here’s a look at how the snaps played out in Week 4:

*Snap counts via NFL Game Statistics and Information System

Tyreek Hill’s monster day came on him playing just 81% of the Chiefs’ total offensive snaps. Imagine what he could do had he been out there for closer to 90% of the snaps.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire played in over 50% of the offensive snaps, but Darrel Williams was close behind him and had a productive day. When the running game is working in Kansas City, this team has room for both players to make an impact.

Demarcus Robinson saw the second-most receiver snaps for Kansas City, yet he wasn’t targeted once during the game. It doesn’t bode well for his snap share when Josh Gordon gets up to speed for Kansas City.

Noah Gray played the most snaps of his young career with 18 snaps against the Eagles on Sunday. He was targeted once and didn’t record the reception, but this is good progress.

Jody Fortson also played the most snaps of his career with 15. The Chiefs utilized 13 personnel a number of times during this game and it only seems like they’re going to continue using these tight ends more.

Jerick McKinnon also played a season-high in snaps against the Eagles with eight snaps. He had no carries and wasn’t targeted during the game.

Marcus Kemp played just two snaps on offense after last week’s mishap, popping a ball up, which caused a turnover.

Tyrann Mathieu continues to play 100% of the defensive snaps for the Chiefs. This is his third week this season playing the full slate of defensive snaps.

Ben Niemann had more snaps than rookie LB Nick Bolton for the first time in two weeks. He actually looked good doing it and was the only defender who keyed in when the Eagles started going to the flats frequently.

Juan Thornhill played a whopping 31 defensive snaps on Sunday, the most he’s played since Week 1. This is a sign that he’ll be utilized over Daniel Sorensen, as Dirty Dan played 99% of the defensive snaps. Eagles’ personnel usage allowed the Chiefs to play in the sub-packages Thornhill plays in.

Derrick Nnadi played the fewest snaps he’s played in this season, with just 22 snaps on the day. It was the least of the Chiefs’ four defensive tackles.

Dicaprio Bootle’s NFL debut was all on special teams. He made his 7 snaps count, though. Notching a tackle on a kick return coverage.

Chris Lammons and Marcus Kemp led the way on special teams with 20 and 21 snaps respectively.