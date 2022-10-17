Chiefs snap counts: Joshua Williams sees action on defense in Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs fell 24-20 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

Despite both teams stealing a possession early in the game, the snap totals were fairly even. The offense was on the field for 67 total plays, while the defense was on the field for 73 total plays.

What else can we learn from the weekly snap numbers? Here’s a look at how the snaps came down in Week 6:

Observations

Juju Smith-Schuster had the most snaps of any skill player on Sunday. It should be no surprise that he saw his biggest game yet with five receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown.

For the second consecutive week, Jerick McKinnon saw more snaps than Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Isiah Pacheco continued to get inconsistent work, this week playing just 10 snaps on offense.

Mecole Hardman’s snap totals have been hovering around 30. I think that’s a good spot for him to be at given the success that Smith-Schuster saw this week and Valdes-Scantling saw the week prior.

Skyy Moore also seems to be hovering in the same area for the past two weeks with 20 snaps. It seems like it’s going to take an injury for his total to go up at this point.

Nick Bolton, L’Jarius Sneed and Juan Thornhill were the only defensive players to play 100% of the snaps this week. Justin Reid and Jaylen Watson would have too if it weren’t for injuries forcing them off the field for a play.

Joshua Williams played 75% of the defensive snaps in the first major action of his career. He surrendered two touchdowns in press-man coverage.

Mike Danna played 25 snaps in his return. He didn’t record a single defensive stat in those 25 snaps. Herring and Danna seem to be getting some snaps on the defensive interior with Tershawn Wharton out for the season with an ACL injury.

Practice squad LB Cole Christiansen, CB Chris Lammons and S Deon Bush tied for the team lead in special teams snaps with 18.

Eight players (not including specialists) in Week 6 only played special teams snaps for Kansas City.

