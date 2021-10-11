Chiefs snap counts: Josh Gordon plays nine snaps in debut

The Kansas City Chiefs played a disproportionate amount of offensive and defensive snaps in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. The offense had nearly 30 more snaps compared to the defense. This speaks a bit to the defense’s early-game struggles, but also their ability to get several stops in the third quarter. It also speaks to the offense putting together long drives compared to big explosive chunk plays they’re typically known for.

What else can we learn from this week’s snap counts? Here’s a look at how the snaps played out in Week 5:

*Snap counts via NFL Game Statistics and Information System

Observations

Joe Thuney suffered a broken hand during the first series of the game according to a report. He apparently put a brace on it and played 100% of the snaps on offense last night with that broken hand. Talk about a warrior.

Demarcus Robinson had the second-most snaps among Chiefs receivers this week. He was targeted twice, catching one pass for an 8-yard gain. With just six fewer snaps, Mecole Hardman was infinitely more productive, catching 9-of-12 targets for 76 yards.

Jerick McKinnon played a season-high in snaps after Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered his knee injury. He only had one carry for two yards on the night, but he caught 2-of-2 passes for 13 yards.

Josh Gordon played just nine snaps in his Kansas City debut, which amounted to roughly 10% of the offensive snaps. He caught one pass for 11 yards on a crucial third-and-long during his first outing with the team.

Daniel Sorensen was one of three defenders to play 100% of the defensive snaps on Sunday. He gave up two catches for 114 yards and a touchdown on the night.

Frank Clark played 47 defensive snaps in his first game back from hamstring injury. He clearly still wasn’t 100% healthy, but he managed to notch five pressures on the night, the most on the team. He was the only defender with multiple pressures.

Willie Gay saw 25 defensive snaps in his first action back from injured reserve. Expect a bigger role for the second-year linebacker moving forward.

Jarran Reed played a season-low in snaps with just 27 snaps on Sunday. He recorded no statistics on the evening.

Dorian O’Daniel and Armani Watts played special teams-only snaps against the Bills. It seems like given Josh Allen’s big day running the ball and Sorensen’s struggles, the team could have used them on the defensive side of the ball.

