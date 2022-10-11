Chiefs snap counts: Jerick McKinnon leads RBs in Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football” in a tightly-contested game.

On the offensive side of the ball, there were 72 total snaps. The defense was on the field slightly less, playing just 64 total snaps. It was a nice blend of veteran players and rookies getting work on Sunday, with some attrition leading to higher snap totals at certain positions.

What else can we learn from the weekly snap numbers? Here’s a look at how the snaps came down in Week 5:

Observations

After having the most success running the ball in the second quarter, Jerick McKinnon finished the game leading the Chiefs in snaps at the running back spot. He had seven more snaps compared to Clyde Edwards-Helaire on offense and led the team in rushing yards with 53 on eight carries.

Isiah Pacheco’s snap count and production on offense decreased significantly this week. He had one carry for no yards on three offensive snaps.

Skyy Moore, on the other hand, continued to see an uptick in work. He caught 2-of-3 passes for 15 yards and played three more snaps on offense than he did the week prior.

Justin Reid, Nick Bolton, L’Jarius Sneed and Juan Thornhill all played 100% of the defensive snaps on Monday.

Rashad Fenton missed just two snaps at the end of the game due to cramping. He was replaced by rookie CB Joshua Williams, who was isolated 1-on-1 in coverage against Raiders WR Davante Adams on the final offensive play from Las Vegas.

Darius Harris played 44 defensive snaps and continues to look the part in Willie Gay Jr.’s absence.

Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders both saw an uptick in defensive snaps, but so did Malik Herring who played on the interior during some passing downs.

Bryan Cook played just 26 total snaps before exiting the game to be evaluated for a concussion. He was replaced by Deon Bush.

Tershawn Wharton played just four snaps before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

Elijah Lee and Deon Bush led special teams in snaps by a good margin at 22 snaps each.

