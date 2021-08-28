Chiefs snap counts: Final impressions ahead of 53-man roster cuts

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed all three of their preseason exhibition games and now can turn their focus to the regular season.

We can’t learn quite as much from the Chiefs’ preseason snaps counts as we can learn from the snap counts during the regular season. It’s still worth taking a gander at the snaps and seeing what we can ascertain.

Here’s how the snaps shook out in preseason Week 3:

*Snap counts via NFL Game Statistics and Information System

Observations

Shane Buechele played the majority of the game at quarterback, with Nick Allegretti, Yasir Durant and Prince Tega Wanogho matching his 77% snap share.

Darwin Thompson saw the second-most offensive snaps at the running back position on Friday with 25 total snaps. It didn’t feel like much of an exhibition performance for the former sixth-round draft pick. It’s unclear if Kansas City would be able to get anything in trade.

Demarcus Robinson played 11 snaps with the starters and only the starters. I’d find it hard to believe that he’s anywhere near the roster bubble given his performance. It is notable that he didn’t play a single snap on special teams after Dave Toub’s comments the week prior to the game.

Cornell Powell saw 15 offensive snaps, mostly with the third-team offense. He caught one of the two passes that came his way for an eight-yard gain. It certainly doesn’t feel like the Chiefs are planning to keep the rookie on the 53-man roster.

Derrick Nnadi and Mike Hughes both played very few snaps on defense, with a 5% snap share on the day. Darius Harris played the most snaps on defense, earning time with the second- and third-team defense.

The Chiefs got an extended look at rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh, playing him for 73% of the defensive snaps on Friday. He had some impressive flashes and definitely has a physical tool kit that the team can build on.

Daurice Fountain played 6 snaps on special teams during this game. He made the final one count with an onside kick recovery to put the game on ice. That could be huge for his chances of making the 53-man roster after flashing on offense throughout the preseason.

Jody Fortson, Noah Gray, Michael Burton and Gehrig Dieter each got 10 snaps on special teams. Outside of Dieter, all should make the 53-man roster given their contributions on both offense and special teams. Dieter played the fewest offensive snaps of any player on Friday.

Chris Lammons and Darius Harris led the Chiefs in special teams snaps. They played mostly with the second- and third-team units, though.

Derrick Gore has been mightily impressive on offense, but he hasn’t played a single snap of special teams in the past two preseason appearances. He played just five snaps in preseason Week 1. That’s going to hurt his chances of being a surprise addition to the 53-man roster.

List