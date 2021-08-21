Chiefs snap counts: Extended look at offensive line yields positive results

Two preseason games down, with one more to go for the Kansas City Chiefs before the regular season officially arrives.

We can’t learn quite as much from the Chiefs’ preseason snaps counts as we can learn from the snap counts in the regular season. It’s still a worthy endeavor to take a look and see what we can grasp.

Here’s how the snaps shook out in preseason Week 2:

*Snap counts via NFL Game Statistics and Information System

Observations

The Chiefs got an extended look at their starting offensive line this week, with 41 offensive snaps played in the first half. Through 52 total snaps this preseason, the starting offensive line has yet to be called for a penalty. They’ve also allowed no sacks and just three pressures in that span.

A total of nine players played special teams-only snaps in preseason Week 2. For some veteran, second-year and undrafted players that doesn’t bode well for their chances to make the roster. For others, like CB Chris Lammons, LB Dorian O’Daniel and DB Armani Watts, it could forecast their roles for the upcoming season.

DB Juan Thornhill played 32 total snaps, tying for the most of any defensive player in Kansas City. Andy Reid seems to be giving him a bigger workload to help him regain his confidence in his return from a 2019 knee injury.

DE Chris Jones played just 13 total defensive snaps against the Cardinals. He amassed a tackle, a sack, a pass batted, two stops and a forced fumble in those 13 snaps. Sheer and utter dominance from the defensive tackle to defensive end convert.

DE Taco Charlton played just eight defensive snaps against the Cardinals. He had a single tackle and no pressures in his first action of the preseason.

TE Jody Fortson played 31 snaps on Friday but was only targeted once in the passing game. He played 16 run-blocking snaps and received a 75.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.

