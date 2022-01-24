Chiefs snap counts: Daniel Sorensen plays most snaps since Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs offense played 12 more snaps compared to the defense. The offense needed just eight plays to get the job done in overtime, so really this was about as close to even snap counts as you could expect in this type of game.

What else can we learn from this week’s snap counts? Here’s a look at how the snaps played out in the divisional round:

*Snap counts via NFL Game Statistics and Information System

Observations

Despite Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s return to the lineup, Jerick McKinnon remained the lead running back for Kansas City. He played over double the offensive snaps to Edwards-Helaire. That said, Edwards-Helaire was effective in his limited snaps on Sunday, finishing the game with second-most rushing yards on the team.

Byron Pringle saw more snaps than Mecole Hardman this week, but both players made a big impact on the game. Pringle had a few untimely dropped passes, but he caught a touchdown pass. Hardman also had an impressive touchdown that helped give Kansas City life late in the game.

Blake Bell and Noah Gray played near the same amount of offensive snaps this week. Gray had a big catch while Bell had a botched third-and-1 pitch option play.

L’Jarius Sneed and Juan Thornhill were the only defenders to play 100% of the defensive snaps. They were needed on the field in the absence of Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu left the game with a concussion after 7 snaps. Daniel Sorensen was the one to replace him. Sorensen played 59 defensive snaps, which was the most he’d played on defense in a single game since Week 4. He didn’t give up any big plays this time around.

Willie Gay and Nick Bolton led the Chiefs in terms of linebacker snaps in this game. Anthony Hitchens, who struggled early in the game, played less than 50% of the defensive snaps.

Some former 2018 draft picks saw action in this game on the defensive side of the ball. Armani Watts played 17 defensive snaps, mostly at deep safety. He was the third safety on the field in the Chiefs’ big nickel package.

Another former 2018 draft pick, Dorian O’Daniel, played two defensive snaps as a QB spy on third down against Josh Allen. He rarely plays defense, so that was good to see.

Daurice Fountain, Derrick Gore and Zayne Anderson are among the players to play only special teams snaps. Gray was the player with the most special teams snaps on Sunday with 28 on the day.

