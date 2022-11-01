Chiefs snap count leaders at the bye week

The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot of offseason turnover with Brett Veach choosing to replace several key players in every phase of the game for 2022. They lost a ton of experience in the way of snaps, but they’ve reinforced their roster with veterans and rookies alike.

Which players have seen the field the most at the bye week? Below we break down the team’s snap leaders by position:

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

Snaps: 462

Mahomes hasn’t played 100% of the snaps thanks to a few blowout performances in Week 1 and Week 7.

Offensive line: Joe Thuney

Snaps: 473

Thuney is the only player to play 100% of the snaps at any position, which isn’t too surprising given his iron-man status.

Running back: Jerick McKinnon

Snaps: 200

A running back signed in June is leading the position in snaps. That tells you all you need to know about the state of the running back group.

Tight end: Travis Kelce

Snaps: 375

Kelce’s continues to produce at an elite level and is deserving of every possible snap he can get.

Wide receiver: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Snaps: 348

Valdes-Scantling has seen the field more often than any other receiver.

Edge rusher: George Karlaftis

Snaps: 352

The lone rookie on the defensive side of the ball to lead his position in snaps.

Defensive tackle: Chris Jones

Snaps: 400

Jones rarely leaves the field as one of the team’s best defensive players.

Linebacker: Nick Bolton

Snaps: 463

Bolton has the third-most snaps among defensive players.

Cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed

Snaps: 473

Sneed is one snap behind the defensive snap leader. . .

Safety: Juan Thornhill

Snaps: 474

Thornhill leads the entire defense in snaps.

Special teams

S Deon Bush: 149 CB Chris Lammons: 143 LB Elijah Lee: 111 TE Noah Gray: 108 S Bryan Cook: 105

4-of-5 snap leaders on special teams in Kansas City weren’t among the leaders last season. Interestingly, Elijah Lee, who is currently on the practice squad, has the third-most special teams snaps this season.

