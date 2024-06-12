Chiefs’ Skyy Moore — back from injury — shares hopes for 2024: ‘I need progression’

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore took time Saturday to go through a brief position change.

While playing with kids at Pat Clarke’s “Dream Big” youth football camp at Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri, Moore jumped right in for some 3-on-3, serving as a defensive back while knocking away a few passes.

Moore smiled when talking about the activity afterward.

“It’s super fun, man,” Moore said. “ ... To come back here and get in contact with the community, man, it feels great.”

Moore admits his primary focus lately has been football — something that’s understandable given his situation.

The Chiefs’ 2022 second-round draft pick faces a critical season ahead following a second campaign with limited production. In 14 games, Moore had 21 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown before a left knee injury disrupted the end of his year.

Moore, who hurt himself during a cut in the Chiefs’ Week 15 win against New England, was placed on injured reserve before getting activated ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. The receiver, however, still did not play in KC’s final game against San Francisco.

Moore admitted that recovering from the ailment was “mentally challenging” at times.

“Just waking up every day, hurting. Knowing there’s something wrong,” Moore said. “But I just kept at it every single day, and I’m here now, healthy and ready to go.”

The Chiefs needed him to be available in recent weeks. Teammates Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy had minor injuries that kept them out of some Organized Team Activities drills, leaving Moore to take many first-string wideout reps along with teammates Rashee Rice, Justin Watson and Nikko Remigio.

“OTAs, I felt, went real good for me,” Moore said. “I feel like I’m getting back into the swing of things with my knee. I’m strong. I’m ready to attack (training) camp with a full head of steam.”

Moore said he aims for a more significant role this upcoming season. He began to lose some playing time late last year — a stretch that coincided with Rice emerging as the Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver option.

“I need progression,” Moore said of this coming season. “Whatever I did last year, the year before, I need better than that. So just be the best player I can be.”

Moore, 23, had similar offensive stats during his rookie season. That year, he had 22 catches for 250 yards before picking up his first receiving touchdown in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

One advantage Moore has is familiarity. He’s entering his third year in the Chiefs’ system, and when asked about the playbook, the receiver said he has that part down now.

“So going into Year 3, I feel as comfortable as I’ve been in the offense,” Moore said. “And it’s definitely a huge plus when I can just go out there and play free.”

To ready for next month’s training camp, Moore said he planned to continue running over the next few weeks to keep himself in shape. That would include some future workouts in the Florida heat and humidity.

“For some reason, I feel like St. Joe’s the hottest place on Earth when we’re out there,” Moore said with a grin, referencing the Chiefs’ training camp location in Missouri. “But that’s how I prepare.”