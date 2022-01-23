Chiefs make a single roster move ahead of divisional round vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a single roster move on Saturday ahead of their divisional-round tilt with the Buffalo Bills.

According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Saturday, the Chiefs have elevated WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad via standard elevation. This is the second consecutive week they’ve elevated Fountain to the 53-man roster. The NFL’s new rules allow teams to elevate players an unlimited number of times during the playoffs.

Fountain has played in three games between the regular season and postseason for Kansas City. Last week, Fountain was active in the wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, appearing in three snaps on offense and 18 snaps on special teams for Kansas City. In order to make room on the game-day roster that week, Josh Gordon was a healthy scratch. Expect that to be the case this week with Fountain being elevated to the active roster.

While Fountain hasn’t had many contributions on offense this season, he proved he’s capable as a receiver during the preseason, where he was the team’s leading receiver. He also proved that he has good hands for the special teams hands team. He recovered an onside kick during the preseason as well, something that could come into play in a win-or-go-home postseason game.

In other news, the Chiefs did not activate either Chris Lammons or Khalen Saunders from injured reserve. They were both designated to return from IR on the 4th of January. Should K.C. advance to the AFC title game, the team must activate them by Jan. 25 or they’ll remain on IR for the rest of the postseason.

