Chiefs’ single-digit jersey number rule approved by NFL owners

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
The proposal to ease jersey number restrictions, submitted by the Kansas City Chiefs, has officially been approved by NFL ownership according to multiple reports.

This rule will expand the usage of single-digit jersey numbers (and 10-19) across different position groups. Running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, fullbacks, linebackers and defensive backs will now be allowed to wear single-digit numbers. Previously, only quarterbacks, punters and kickers could wear single-digit numbers.

Here’s the new breakdown of which jersey numbers can be worn and by whom:

  • QB/P/K: Nos. 1-19

  • RB: Nos. 1–49, 80-89

  • TE/FB: Nos. 1–49, 80-89

  • WR: Nos. 10-19, 80-89

  • OL: Nos. 50-79

  • DL: Nos. 50-79, 90-99

  • LB: Nos. 1–59, 90–99

  • DB: Nos. 1–49

The reason the Chiefs were pursuant of this change is interesting. At one point during the 2020 NFL season, with expanded practice squads, they ran out of useable jersey numbers. The team has a total of 10 jerseys that have been officially retired, not including one that is unofficially retired (Joe Delaney, No. 37). The only single-digit number that is currently retired is the No. 3 jersey worn by Hall of Fame kicker Jan Stenerud. With this change, the team won’t run into any problems finding a useable jersey number in the foreseeable future.

List

6 Chiefs players who could switch to their college jersey numbers in 2021

