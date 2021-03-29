Chiefs signing Tajae Sharpe

Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe never got into a game for the Chiefs after signing to their practice squad late last season, but he’ll get another shot at cracking the lineup.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is signing Sharpe for the 2021 season.

Sharpe spent four seasons with the Titans after being drafted in the fifth round in 2016. He signed with the Vikings last March and got cut after playing 28 offensive snaps without catching a pass in four games.

He had 92 catches for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns during his time in Tennessee.

The Chiefs re-signed wideout Demarcus Robinson and tendered Byron Pringle as a restricted free agent, but Sammy Watkins moved on to the Ravens over the weekend.

