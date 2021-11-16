The Chiefs are adding another quarterback to their 53-man roster.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that they are signing Shane Buechele off of their practice squad. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the move comes after the Cardinals tried to sign Buechele to their active roster.

Cardinals quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy are both dealing with injuries, which leaves them with Chris Streveler as their only fully healthy quarterback.

The Chiefs have no injury concerns, but apparently like Buechele as insurance behind Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne.

Buechele went undrafted out of SMU this year and went 37-of-55 for 422 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions for the Chiefs in the preseason.

Chiefs signing Shane Buechele to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk