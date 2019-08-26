Chiefs signing quarterback Matt Moore

The Chiefs aren’t going into the season without a veteran backup quarterback, and they’re not wasting any time acquiring him.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chiefs are signing quarterback Matt Moore.

They needed a replacement for Chad Henne, who suffered a broken ankle and will need surgery.

Moore, 35, last turned up while helping the Dolphins scout quarterbacks this offseason, apparently retired and content to move on. The longtime backup spent seven of his 11 NFL seasons with the Dolphins, also playing for the Panthers and Cowboys.

He’s played in 49 games, with 30 career starts (15-15 record), but hasn’t played since 2017.

I mean, it’s better than the spot the Colts are in after Andrew Luck retired and their ostensible backup is suspended the first two games, but if Moore has to play this season, things have gone very wrong.