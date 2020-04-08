Chiefs signing punter Tyler Newsome

The Chiefs are signing punter Tyler Newsome, NFL Draft Diamonds reports.

Veteran punter Dustin Colquitt is entering the final year of his contract, set to make $1.95 million in base salary for 2020.

Newsome went undrafted out of Notre Dame last spring and signed with the Chargers.

The Chargers waived Newsome out of the preseason, and he didn’t get a chance to punt anywhere else.

In four preseason games, Newsome punted seven times for a 42.1-yard average with a 34.4 net.

Newsome had 9,909 punts in four seasons at Notre Dame, averaging 44.0 yards per punt.

