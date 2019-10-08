Chiefs signing offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski

The Chiefs have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wisniewski, 30, has played 123 games in eight seasons.

He has not had a job since the Eagles cut him out of the preseason.

The Eagles re-signed him in May after declining his option in March.

Wisniewski started seven games for the Eagles in 2018 after starting 11 in the regular season and all three postseason games in 2017.

He also has played for Oakland and Jacksonville.