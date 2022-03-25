Chiefs are signing LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr., according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Kansas City recently hosted Carter on a visit, and it didn’t take long for them to lock him down.

Carter, a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in 2018, has spent his first four seasons with Carolina. While he’s appeared in 30 career NFL games, he never got a start.

Last season with the Panthers, Carter totaled 88 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery in 17 games. Carter served as the weakside linebacker in Carolina, which is a role he figures to serve in Kansas City.

Carter projects to be a replacement for linebacker Ben Niemann, who remains a free agent.

