Chiefs signing former Texas Tech safety Thomas Leggett

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Tech Tech safety Thomas Leggett, both Leggett and the school announced on Wednesday.

Leggett is the younger brother of former New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos tight end Jordan Leggett.

Leggett played the last three years at Texas Tech after transferring from Allen Hancock Community College. He appeared in 25 career games at Texas Tech with 101 total tackles, two sacks and six passes defended.

Leggett didn’t overlap with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during his time on campus but he’ll now get a chance to try and make an NFL roster facing his fellow alumnus on the other side of the field in Kansas City.

