Chiefs are signing former Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards to 1-year deal, sources say

Less than an hour after adding former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill, the Chiefs on Friday stayed on defense with another acquisition.

The Chiefs are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards to a one-year deal, sources familiar with the situation confirmed with The Star. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Edwards joins the team after a career year with the Buccaneers. He appeared in 17 regular-season games, recording career-high figures in starts (12), tackles (82) and quarterback hits (2), adding an interception and three passes defensed.

The signing adds depth to the Chiefs’ safety position, which saw Juan Thornhill leave for the Cleveland Browns early in free agency. Safety Deon Bush, who appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs last season, is currently an unrestricted free agent.

While Justin Reid and Bryan Cook currently project as the Chiefs’ starting safeties, the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Edwards should be in line to log meaningful playing time. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo often deploys three-safety packages, so Reid, Cook and Edwards should see time on the field together.

Edwards, 26, originally entered the league in 2019 out of Kentucky as a third-round pick with the Buccaneers. Edwards was also a member of the Buccaneers team to win Super Bowl LV over the Chiefs.

He has appeared in 58 career regular-season games with 23 starts, totaling 184 tackles, seven interceptions (three returned for a touchdown), 21 passes defensed, two sacks and three quarterback hits.

The NFL Network first reported the news on Edwards’ signing.