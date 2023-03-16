Chiefs’ signing of Charles Omenihu earns ‘A-‘ grade from Touchdown Wire

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new edge rusher as a part of the squad, one that they’ve had their eye on since the 2019 NFL draft.

The Chiefs added former Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers edge Charles Omenihu to the fold during the legal tampering period. The former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year out of the University of Texas has evolved into a versatile chess piece in the NFL, one that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will be using up and down the defensive line.

Our friends at Touchdown Wire are providing early grades for every move made in free agency. Doug Farrar gave the Chiefs’ signing of Omenihu an “A-” grade, but that entirely stems from the uncertainty surrounding his arrest in January.

Like a lot of players, Charles Omenihu got better when he was coached by former 49ers defensive coordinator and new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. Omenihu, selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft out of Texas, was a decent rotational pass-rusher for the Texans for 2 1/2 seasons. But when the 49ers traded for him in November, 2021, the light went on. Now, Omenihu will ply his trade with the Chiefs in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, which seems to be an ideal fit. Last season, the 6-foot-5, 280 pound Omenihu had seven sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 43 quarterback hurries in just 475 pass-rushing snaps. He’s more of a multi-gap pass-rusher than a run defender, and that’s fine, because he’s become quite good at the whole pass-rushing thing from all over the place. Spagnuolo loves to bring chaos with his fronts, so he’ll have fun with Omenihu.

Farrar went on to showcase the two sacks that Omenihu had during the wild-card round of the 2022 playoffs against the Seahawks. It showcased his versatility to line up over the center and as a traditional edge rusher with equal levels of success.

“On the field, Omenihu gives the Chiefs a fine pass-rusher on a steal of a deal,” he wrote.

More Free Agency!

6 free agent wide receivers Chiefs can target after JuJu Smith-Schuster's departure Former Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders pens touching farewell to Kansas City Chiefs free agent LT Orlando Brown Jr. finalizing four-year contract with Bengals

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire