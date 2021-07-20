The Chiefs are bringing back one of their own.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, edge rusher Alex Okafor is re-signing with Kansas City on a one-year deal.

Okafor has played the last two years with the Chiefs. Last year, he recorded 3.0 sacks, a tackle for loss, and 10 quarterback hits in 11 games, playing 26 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Originally a Cardinals fourth-round pick in 2013, Okafor is entering his ninth pro season. He spent his first four years with Arizona before signing with the Saints in 2017 and spending two seasons in New Orleans.

Okafor has recorded 30.0 career sacks, 34 tackles for loss, and 67 QB hits.

Chiefs re-signing Alex Okafor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk